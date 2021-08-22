Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 1,395 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Axos Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Axos Financial by 804.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Axos Financial by 1,965.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Axos Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Axos Financial by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

AX has been the subject of several research reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on Axos Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. B. Riley upped their target price on Axos Financial from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Axos Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.43.

Shares of AX opened at $48.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.27 and a 12-month high of $54.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.72.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Axos Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 16.91%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

