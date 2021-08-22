extraDNA Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $353,647.00 (XDNA)

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One extraDNA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. extraDNA has a market cap of $590,539.79 and $353,647.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, extraDNA has traded down 4.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,751.30 or 1.00042182 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00044967 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $461.95 or 0.00947961 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $241.73 or 0.00496046 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $174.18 or 0.00357426 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00006340 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00005598 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.99 or 0.00069751 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004787 BTC.

extraDNA Coin Profile

extraDNA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 961,184,497 coins. The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . extraDNA’s official message board is medium.com/@xHumanity . extraDNA’s official website is xhumanity.org . extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

Buying and Selling extraDNA

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using US dollars.

