Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lowered its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,609 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for approximately 1.4% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Facebook were worth $10,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. United Bank grew its holdings in Facebook by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 4,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 8,160 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Facebook by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 25,890 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,625,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $4.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $359.37. 8,697,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,962,672. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.13 and a 52-week high of $377.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $351.80.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.70, for a total value of $27,650,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.91, for a total value of $92,977.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,748,414.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,546,923 shares of company stock valued at $883,691,385 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Facebook from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.85.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

