Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) PT Lowered to $53.00

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 36.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FTCH. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Farfetch from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.85.

FTCH opened at $38.80 on Friday. Farfetch has a twelve month low of $22.41 and a twelve month high of $73.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.03. The company has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 3.31.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.62. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 150.27% and a negative return on equity of 1,281.44%. On average, analysts expect that Farfetch will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Farfetch by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,757,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,687,000 after purchasing an additional 9,264,782 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in Farfetch by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 13,681,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,384,000 after purchasing an additional 5,616,770 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Farfetch by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,697,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948,415 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Farfetch during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,758,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in Farfetch during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,178,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

