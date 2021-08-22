Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Purchased by BHK Investment Advisors LLC

BHK Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FAST. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Fastenal by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,817,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,413,000 after purchasing an additional 792,222 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Fastenal by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,387,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,142,000 after purchasing an additional 446,048 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,996,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,896,000 after purchasing an additional 102,764 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Fastenal by 5.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,464,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,293,000 after purchasing an additional 403,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Fastenal by 0.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,001,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,036,000 after purchasing an additional 50,834 shares during the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on FAST. Morgan Stanley lowered Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital began coverage on Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.13.

Shares of FAST traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.47. 5,641,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,185,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.28. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $42.57 and a fifty-two week high of $56.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.57.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.17%.

In other Fastenal news, Director Daniel L. Johnson bought 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.48 per share, for a total transaction of $55,480.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 15,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total value of $881,616.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,911 shares in the company, valued at $326,109.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

