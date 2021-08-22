FAT Brands Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:FAT)

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) declared a dividend on Friday, August 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Monday, August 23rd. This represents a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th.

FAT Brands stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.91. FAT Brands has a 1 year low of $3.67 and a 1 year high of $15.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.51 million, a P/E ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 2.09.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $8.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that FAT Brands will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised FAT Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Kuick bought 2,000 shares of FAT Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and markets quick-service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. As of March 28, 2021, it owned nine restaurant brands, including Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Buffalo's Cafe, Buffalo's Express, Ponderosa Steakhouse, Bonanza Steakhouse, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, and Elevation Burger, as well as franchised approximately 700 locations.

