Ferroglobe (GSM) to Release Earnings on Monday

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 23rd.

NASDAQ GSM opened at $5.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.78. Ferroglobe has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $6.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 2.98.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ferroglobe stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) by 896.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,018 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.06% of Ferroglobe worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.

