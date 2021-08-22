Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Shares Down 3.4%

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) shares were down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.64 and last traded at $5.65. Approximately 22,566 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 858,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.85.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSM. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ferroglobe during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Ferroglobe during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Ferroglobe during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Ferroglobe during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Ferroglobe during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. 24.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.

