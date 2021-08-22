Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FOA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Finance Of America Companies from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $13.50 to $10.50 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of Finance Of America Companies stock opened at $5.31 on Wednesday. Finance Of America Companies has a 12-month low of $4.97 and a 12-month high of $11.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.88.

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.08). Equities analysts predict that Finance Of America Companies will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Johan Gericke acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.02 per share, with a total value of $50,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian L. Libman bought 25,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.16 per share, for a total transaction of $130,480.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,287 shares in the company, valued at $130,480.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in Finance Of America Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,156,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Finance Of America Companies during the second quarter worth about $844,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Finance Of America Companies during the second quarter worth about $120,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Finance Of America Companies during the second quarter worth about $2,359,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Finance Of America Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. 25.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Finance Of America Companies Company Profile

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company provides residential mortgages, reverse mortgages, and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network, and digital channels. It also offers complementary lending services to enhance the customer experience, as well as capital markets and portfolio management services to optimize distribution to investors.

