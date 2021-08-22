Financial Counselors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,081 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 0.9% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $42,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 71.4% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 43.1% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the second quarter valued at $46,000. 60.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.50, for a total transaction of $17,259,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,176 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total transaction of $2,911,473.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,546,923 shares of company stock worth $883,691,385. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on FB. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.85.

Facebook stock traded up $4.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $359.37. The company had a trading volume of 8,697,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,962,672. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.13 and a 1 year high of $377.55. The company has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $351.80.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

