Financial Counselors Inc. Buys 1,358 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,832 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $36,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COST. United Bank increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 4,949 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 107.4% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 24,752 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,724,000 after purchasing an additional 12,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. 62.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.00.

Shares of COST stock traded up $4.73 on Friday, reaching $458.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,911,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,346,937. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.91 billion, a PE ratio of 43.14, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $416.05. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $460.62.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

In other news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total transaction of $1,637,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,749,858.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,787 shares of company stock valued at $7,549,944. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

