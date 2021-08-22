Financial Counselors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 148,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $18,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 292.7% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,095.8% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $123.99. The stock had a trading volume of 211,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,108. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $89.02 and a 12 month high of $128.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.11.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

