Financial Counselors Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Financial Counselors Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,233 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $32,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000.

VOO stock traded up $3.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $407.61. 3,263,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,929,947. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $295.04 and a 52-week high of $411.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $399.48.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

