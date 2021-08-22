Financial Counselors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 635,091 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,571 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $25,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enbridge by 5.7% in the first quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 4.8% during the first quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 128,106 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,663,000 after purchasing an additional 5,892 shares in the last quarter. 46.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$52.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, June 11th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.54.

Shares of Enbridge stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,439,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,366,545. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.52. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.97 and a 12-month high of $41.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 14.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.6645 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.51%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest and other feeder pipelines.

