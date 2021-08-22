Financial Counselors Inc. Has $53.56 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 243,541 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up approximately 1.2% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $53,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,800,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,674,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,691,494,000 after buying an additional 647,017 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,447,178 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $538,208,000 after buying an additional 579,000 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,806,894 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $839,077,000 after buying an additional 560,628 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,797,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,314,568,000 after buying an additional 444,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $223.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,608,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,780,744. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $171.50 and a 12 month high of $231.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $220.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.13.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.26%.

UNP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, July 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.68.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.