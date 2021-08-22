Financial Survey: PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) and Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM)

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) and Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for PDF Solutions and Sprinklr, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PDF Solutions 0 1 3 0 2.75 Sprinklr 0 4 6 0 2.60

PDF Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $23.33, suggesting a potential upside of 6.21%. Sprinklr has a consensus price target of $23.97, suggesting a potential upside of 31.32%. Given Sprinklr’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sprinklr is more favorable than PDF Solutions.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PDF Solutions and Sprinklr’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDF Solutions $88.05 million 9.29 -$40.36 million ($1.17) -18.78 Sprinklr N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sprinklr has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PDF Solutions.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.5% of PDF Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Sprinklr shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.8% of PDF Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of Sprinklr shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares PDF Solutions and Sprinklr’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDF Solutions -49.71% -19.40% -16.08% Sprinklr N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Sprinklr beats PDF Solutions on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

PDF Solutions Company Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services. The company was founded by John Kachig Kibarian, Kimon W. Michaels, Thomas F. Cobourn, and Howard C. Read in 1991 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc. develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform. The company also offers professional services, including implementation, training, and managed services. It serves customers in various industries, such as technology, CPG/food and beverage, manufacturing, technology services, financial services, energy/automotive, travel and leisure, and others. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

