First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Shares Bought by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 120.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,608 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 161,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 7,980 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 67,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

In related news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 33,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $846,515.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 221,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,672,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FFBC opened at $23.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.20. First Financial Bancorp. has a twelve month low of $11.28 and a twelve month high of $26.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.25.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 27.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is 55.09%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FFBC. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $22.44 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Financial Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

See Also: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.