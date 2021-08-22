First Personal Financial Services Increases Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000.

VO opened at $241.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $238.47. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.17 and a 52-week high of $244.51.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

