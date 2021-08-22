First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Purchased by Reilly Financial Advisors LLC

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,774 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. First Republic Bank comprises about 1.3% of Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $16,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 34.7% during the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,141,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $523,751,000 after buying an additional 810,000 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,532,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,564,000 after purchasing an additional 755,606 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in First Republic Bank by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,404,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,068,012,000 after purchasing an additional 616,118 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in First Republic Bank by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,788,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $798,516,000 after purchasing an additional 568,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 336.8% during the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 605,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,036,000 after purchasing an additional 467,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRC traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $194.60. 485,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,464. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $100.38 and a twelve month high of $204.68.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 15.15%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Compass Point increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.21.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

