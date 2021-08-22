First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Short Interest Update

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 498,700 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the July 15th total of 429,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 239,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

NASDAQ:SKYY opened at $104.68 on Friday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a twelve month low of $74.42 and a twelve month high of $112.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.55.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKYY. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,027,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,176,000 after purchasing an additional 129,293 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,316,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,091,000 after buying an additional 29,766 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,109,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,579,000 after buying an additional 65,481 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 465,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,306,000 after buying an additional 13,973 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 337,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,766,000 after acquiring an additional 11,722 shares during the last quarter.

Read More: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.