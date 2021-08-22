First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED) Shares Purchased by Palladium Partners LLC

Palladium Partners LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 672,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,826 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC owned approximately 8.10% of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF worth $17,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 13,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 28,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the first quarter worth $374,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the first quarter worth $503,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the first quarter worth $515,000.

Shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.06. 63,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,012. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF has a 1 year low of $25.71 and a 1 year high of $26.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.99.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.