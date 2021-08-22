Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 17,873 Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.2% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 36,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.4% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 105,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,426 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 7.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 53,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 160.3% in the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 2,303,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 77.0% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 205,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 89,213 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CLDT shares. B. Riley upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

Chatham Lodging Trust stock opened at $11.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.33. The stock has a market cap of $553.88 million, a P/E ratio of -19.93 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $6.24 and a 12 month high of $14.95.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 18.59%. Analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

