Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 803 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 803 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PEG. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 321.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEG has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Global Securities raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $67.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.06.

In related news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $1,820,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total value of $303,424.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 89,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,579,411.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 40,480 shares of company stock valued at $2,506,050 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $64.95 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $50.32 and a 1 year high of $65.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.48%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

