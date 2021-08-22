Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of injectable pain therapies. The Company is targeting anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It operates in the United States. The Company’s product candidate, FX006, is an injectable intra-articular, meaning in the joint, sustained-release treatment for patients with moderate to severe OA pain. It is developing two additional product candidates, FX007 for post-operative pain and FX005 to treat end-stage OA patients. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FLXN. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Flexion Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.82.

NASDAQ:FLXN opened at $4.68 on Thursday. Flexion Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $13.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.02. The company has a market capitalization of $235.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.35.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $28.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.02 million. Analysts anticipate that Flexion Therapeutics will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Flexion Therapeutics news, insider Christina Willwerth sold 3,945 shares of Flexion Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total transaction of $25,445.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 133,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,984.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLXN. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,972 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $89,000. EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 109.5% during the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 53,895 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 28,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 54.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,132 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 8,496 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel and local therapies. It specializes in the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions including osteoarthritis. It offers products under the Zilretta brand, an extended-release corticosteroid approved to manage osteoarthritis knee pain.

