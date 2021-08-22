Flixxo (FLIXX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $208.00

Flixxo (CURRENCY:FLIXX) traded down 13.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One Flixxo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0451 or 0.00000093 BTC on exchanges. Flixxo has a total market cap of $3.80 million and $208.00 worth of Flixxo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Flixxo has traded down 2.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00055884 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003251 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00014811 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $388.47 or 0.00803416 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00047314 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Flixxo is a coin. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Flixxo’s total supply is 222,151,329 coins and its circulating supply is 84,323,675 coins. The Reddit community for Flixxo is /r/Flixxo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flixxo’s official Twitter account is @flixxo and its Facebook page is accessible here . Flixxo’s official website is www.flixxo.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Flixxo is a decentralized video sharing platform, similar to Popcorn Time. This streaming service aims to ensure that its users are the owners and beneficiaries of their content. FLIXX is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Flixxo's ecosystem. It is used by users to watch videos, by producers to monetize their work and incentivize the network, and by advertisers to pay for a moment of the users' attention. “

