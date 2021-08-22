Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Earns “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fortum Oyj presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.00.

OTCMKTS FOJCY opened at $5.85 on Wednesday. Fortum Oyj has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $6.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.58.

Fortum Oyj engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as operation and maintenance of power plants. It operates through the following divisions: Generation, City Solutions, Consumer Solutions and Russia. The Generation division is responsible for the large scale power production, physical optimization and trading activities in the Nordic area.

