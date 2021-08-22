Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Earns “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fortum Oyj presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.00.

OTCMKTS FOJCY opened at $5.85 on Wednesday. Fortum Oyj has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $6.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.58.

About Fortum Oyj

Fortum Oyj engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as operation and maintenance of power plants. It operates through the following divisions: Generation, City Solutions, Consumer Solutions and Russia. The Generation division is responsible for the large scale power production, physical optimization and trading activities in the Nordic area.

