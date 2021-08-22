Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.83) Per Share

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Frequency Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 18th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.83) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.66). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Frequency Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.58) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.21) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($5.92) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Frequency Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

Shares of Frequency Therapeutics stock opened at $7.23 on Friday. Frequency Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.86 and a 1 year high of $58.37. The company has a market capitalization of $248.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 19.09, a quick ratio of 19.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.70.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.01). Frequency Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 152.00% and a negative return on equity of 29.15%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FREQ. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Frequency Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 57,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Frequency Therapeutics by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Frequency Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 201,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.32% of the company’s stock.

About Frequency Therapeutics

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

