Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,100 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the July 15th total of 63,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Friedman Industries news, CEO Mike J. Taylor purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.86 per share, for a total transaction of $51,440.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Friedman Industries in the second quarter valued at $1,443,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Friedman Industries by 30.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 280,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 66,363 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Friedman Industries by 104.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 29,076 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Friedman Industries by 34.8% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 25,653 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Friedman Industries during the second quarter worth about $292,000. 29.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Friedman Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Friedman Industries stock opened at $13.30 on Friday. Friedman Industries has a twelve month low of $5.15 and a twelve month high of $15.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.69.

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.58). Friedman Industries had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $49.21 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th.

Friedman Industries Company Profile

Friedman Industries, Inc engages in the provision of manufacture and trade of steel products. It operates through the Coil and Tubular segments. The Coil segment produces and markets hot-rolled steel and coils. The Tubular segment focuses on the operation of two electric resistance welded pipe mills with a combined outside diameter.

