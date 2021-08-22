Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Stock Price Up 9.5%

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)’s stock price rose 9.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.87 and last traded at $24.85. Approximately 25,400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 9,649,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.69.

FULC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.57.

The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.28.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.05. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 481.07% and a negative return on equity of 66.84%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James A. Geraghty purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.16 per share, for a total transaction of $91,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,940.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 14,488 shares of company stock worth $132,179 over the last quarter. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 13.2% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 570.6% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 32.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FULC)

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

