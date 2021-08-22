Fundamenta Trading 14.7% Lower This Week (FMTA)

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 22nd. Over the last seven days, Fundamenta has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar. Fundamenta has a total market cap of $388,031.95 and approximately $188,627.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fundamenta coin can currently be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00000833 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00055722 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.50 or 0.00130625 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.27 or 0.00156892 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003691 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,720.04 or 1.00217517 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $444.82 or 0.00914994 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,230.25 or 0.06644650 BTC.

Fundamenta Coin Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 17,632,356 coins and its circulating supply is 957,827 coins. Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken . The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Fundamenta Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fundamenta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fundamenta using one of the exchanges listed above.

