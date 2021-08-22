Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.060-$1.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $900 million-$930 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $881.92 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Funko from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Funko from $15.30 to $16.90 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist upped their price target on Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America upgraded Funko from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.39.

FNKO stock opened at $18.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $913.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.41. Funko has a 12-month low of $5.34 and a 12-month high of $27.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.71.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. Funko had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 4.63%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Funko will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Funko news, Director Adam M. Kriger sold 112,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $2,452,320.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth R. Brotman sold 212,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $4,689,779.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,352,354 shares of company stock worth $30,520,353. Corporate insiders own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Funko stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) by 262.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,656 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.12% of Funko worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

