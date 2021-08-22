Fusion Price Hits $0.52 (FSN)

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One Fusion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Fusion has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. Fusion has a market cap of $36.03 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,608.24 or 0.99593846 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002331 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Fusion Coin Profile

Fusion (CRYPTO:FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 69,431,883 coins. The official website for Fusion is fusion.org . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Fusion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fusion using one of the exchanges listed above.

