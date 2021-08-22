FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a report issued on Wednesday, August 18th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.79 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.74. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ FY2022 earnings at $4.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.44 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$102.00 to C$97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$121.50 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$83.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Agnico Eagle Mines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$100.75.

Shares of AEM opened at C$72.01 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$69.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$117.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$76.88. The firm has a market cap of C$17.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 32.33%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

