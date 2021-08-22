FY2021 EPS Estimates for K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT) Increased by Analyst

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for K92 Mining in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Egilo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.29. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.25 price target on the stock.

KNT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.00 target price on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on K92 Mining to C$11.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

KNT stock opened at C$6.89 on Friday. K92 Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$5.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.76.

About K92 Mining

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. K92 Mining Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

