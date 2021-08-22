FY2022 EPS Estimates for Spark Power Group Inc. (TSE:SPG) Lifted by Analyst

Spark Power Group Inc. (TSE:SPG) – Analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Spark Power Group in a report issued on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.12. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $2.25 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Spark Power Group from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.
Spark Power Group Company Profile
Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services and solutions in North America. The company operates through Technical Services, Renewables, and Sustainability Solutions segments. The Technical Services segment offers low-voltage technical services, including electrical contracting, custom control panel design and assembly, industrial automation, electronic repair, systems integration, and 24/7 emergency services; and medium and high voltage technical services, such as power Â’on', equipment installation, sub-station construction and maintenance, commissioning, power line construction and maintenance, thermography, and transformer maintenance services.
