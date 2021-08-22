FY2022 EPS Estimates for Spark Power Group Inc. (TSE:SPG) Lifted by Analyst

Spark Power Group Inc. (TSE:SPG) – Analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Spark Power Group in a report issued on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.12. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $2.25 price objective on the stock.

Get Spark Power Group alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Spark Power Group from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of TSE SPG opened at C$2.18 on Friday. Spark Power Group has a 1-year low of C$1.25 and a 1-year high of C$2.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$124.05 million and a P/E ratio of -72.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.14.

Spark Power Group Company Profile

Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services and solutions in North America. The company operates through Technical Services, Renewables, and Sustainability Solutions segments. The Technical Services segment offers low-voltage technical services, including electrical contracting, custom control panel design and assembly, industrial automation, electronic repair, systems integration, and 24/7 emergency services; and medium and high voltage technical services, such as power Â’on', equipment installation, sub-station construction and maintenance, commissioning, power line construction and maintenance, thermography, and transformer maintenance services.

Featured Story: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Power Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Power Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.