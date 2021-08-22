FY2025 EPS Estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:CBAY)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.26 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.37.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.07).

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 21st. B. Riley dropped their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.36.

NASDAQ:CBAY opened at $3.47 on Friday. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.39 and a 1 year high of $9.06. The company has a market cap of $239.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,251,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,187,000 after purchasing an additional 207,251 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $541,000. QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 65.6% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 91,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 36,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its products pipeline include Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

