Gables Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Gables Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVAX. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 11,387 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DVAX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Dynavax Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

In other news, SVP Robert Janssen sold 80,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $860,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,755.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 2,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $24,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,392,500 shares of company stock worth $25,914,025 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

DVAX stock opened at $12.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $3.58 and a 12-month high of $13.87. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -46.31 and a beta of 1.22.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 3.37%. As a group, analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

