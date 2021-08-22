Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galecto Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company with advanced programs in fibrosis and cancer centered on galectin-3 and LOXL2. The Company’s pipeline includes an inhaled galectin-3 modulator currently in Phase 2b for the potential treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Galecto Inc. is headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Galecto from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of Galecto stock opened at $4.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $103.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.60. Galecto has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $17.99.

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.05. On average, analysts forecast that Galecto will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Galecto by 118,463.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 45,016 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Galecto in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,053,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Galecto by 617.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 30,542 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Galecto in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Galecto in the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

