GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,095 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in GAMCO Investors were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in GAMCO Investors by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,542 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in GAMCO Investors by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 474,151 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after purchasing an additional 12,661 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in GAMCO Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $452,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of GAMCO Investors by 130.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,694 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 9,456 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of GAMCO Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $385,000. 20.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GBL opened at $26.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.02. The firm has a market cap of $727.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.66. GAMCO Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.49 and a twelve month high of $29.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th.

In other news, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 17,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $516,086.68. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,488 shares of company stock valued at $1,981,569. Company insiders own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of GAMCO Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About GAMCO Investors

GAMCO Investors, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment advisory and asset management services. It provides investment services, which manages separate accounts for high net worth individuals, institutions, and qualified pension plans, and through the company’s role as advisor to a family of mutual funds.

