GCN Coin Trading Down 14.2% This Week (GCN)

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. One GCN Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GCN Coin has a total market cap of $110,182.03 and approximately $23.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GCN Coin has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.99 or 0.00372270 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006068 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000499 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003381 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000036 BTC.

GCN Coin Coin Profile

GCN Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. The official website for GCN Coin is gcn.zone . GCN Coin’s official message board is gcn-coin.proboards.com . The Reddit community for GCN Coin is https://reddit.com/r/GCNCoin . GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

Buying and Selling GCN Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GCN Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GCN Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

