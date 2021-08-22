Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

GBERY has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Geberit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS GBERY opened at $83.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.07. Geberit has a 1-year low of $55.45 and a 1-year high of $84.35.

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry worldwide. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology, and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

