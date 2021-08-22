Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Getlink SE (OTCMKTS:GRPTF)’s share price rose 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.16 and last traded at $16.16. Approximately 499 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.99.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GRPTF shares. Morgan Stanley set a $14.80 price objective on shares of Getlink and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Getlink from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Getlink in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.71.

Getlink SE engages in the design, finance, construction, and operation of fixed link infrastructure and transport system in France and the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Eurotunnel, Europorte, ElecLink, and Getlink. Its Eurotunnel segment operates three tunnels, each approximately 50 kilometers under the English Channel, as well as two terminals at Folkestone in the United Kingdom and the Coquelles in France.

