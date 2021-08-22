Global X Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NASDAQ:EWEB) Trading Down 0.8%

Global X Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NASDAQ:EWEB) traded down 0.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.45 and last traded at $11.45. 3,304 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 8,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.55.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.90.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.