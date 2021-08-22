Gold Fields Limited (GFI) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.14 on September 23rd

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) declared a semi-annual dividend on Friday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.1383 per share on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th.

Gold Fields has raised its dividend payment by 103.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:GFI opened at $8.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.92. Gold Fields has a 12-month low of $8.11 and a 12-month high of $14.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.21.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Gold Fields from $10.75 to $10.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

