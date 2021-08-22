Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Shares Bought by RWC Asset Management LLP

RWC Asset Management LLP raised its position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,631,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 503,433 shares during the quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP owned about 0.41% of Gold Fields worth $32,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 1,500.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 83.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GFI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Gold Fields from $10.75 to $10.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Gold Fields stock opened at $8.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.68. Gold Fields Limited has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $14.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.1383 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.00%.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI).

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.