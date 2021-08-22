Gold Poker (GPKR) Market Cap Tops $26,470.32

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded up 28.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 22nd. Gold Poker has a market capitalization of $26,470.32 and approximately $7.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Gold Poker has traded up 51.4% against the dollar. One Gold Poker coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.50 or 0.00056598 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.10 or 0.00131275 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $79.01 or 0.00156916 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003765 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50,366.23 or 1.00029799 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $464.29 or 0.00922099 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,298.90 or 0.06551777 BTC.

About Gold Poker

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. Gold Poker’s official website is gold-poker.com . Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gold Poker is a decentralized open-source cryptocurrency focused on instant private transactions with near-zero transaction fees. The online poker industry is relatively young, and Gold Poker team’s focal point is to overwhelmingly witness an uptick in interactivity between cryptocurrency and the online poker industry. “

Gold Poker Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gold Poker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gold Poker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

