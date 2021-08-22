Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 16,730 Shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) by 50.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,585 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,730 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of VAALCO Energy worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wilen Investment Management CORP. increased its stake in VAALCO Energy by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 2,698,935 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 327,107 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in VAALCO Energy by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 408,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 153,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in VAALCO Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in VAALCO Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in VAALCO Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 30.11% of the company’s stock.

Get VAALCO Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE EGY opened at $2.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.87. The stock has a market cap of $127.13 million, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 2.55. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $3.70.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.07). VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 20.10%. Analysts forecast that VAALCO Energy, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VAALCO Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.