Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 38,470 Shares of Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) by 116.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 71,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,470 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Grupo Supervielle were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Purus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Supervielle during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. 1.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SUPV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of SUPV stock opened at $1.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.06. The company has a market cap of $180.86 million, a PE ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.42. Grupo Supervielle S.A. has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $3.63.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.17). Grupo Supervielle had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $120.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.24 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Grupo Supervielle S.A. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Grupo Supervielle

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Personal and Business Banking, Corporate Banking, Bank Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management and Other Services segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; various loan products, including personal, consumer, mortgage, unsecured, and car loans; overdrafts; loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; and leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit cards, debit cards, and senior citizens benefit payment services, as well as financial services and investments, such as mutual funds and guarantees.

