Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys New Position in Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,930 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Yiren Digital by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 883,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after acquiring an additional 24,669 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Yiren Digital by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 549,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 67,113 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Yiren Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $819,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Yiren Digital by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 18,191 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Yiren Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YRD opened at $3.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $311.58 million, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.50. Yiren Digital Ltd. has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $6.80.

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $167.89 million during the quarter. Yiren Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 13.13%.

About Yiren Digital

Yiren Digital Ltd. is engaged in the easy access to affordable credit and investors with attractive investment opportunities through its online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Grade I, Grade II, Grade III, and Grade IV. It offers online consumer finance marketplace and execute loan transactions.

