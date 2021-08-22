Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Makes New $119,000 Investment in Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,618 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Navios Maritime at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime during the 1st quarter worth approximately $560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

NM stock opened at $3.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.08. The company has a market capitalization of $60.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.96. Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $15.42.

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The shipping company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $116.95 million for the quarter. Navios Maritime had a negative net margin of 31.82% and a negative return on equity of 272.20%.

Navios Maritime Company Profile

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains.

